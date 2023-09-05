(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE, Rolls-Royce Plc. and discount carrier EasyJet Plc are calling on the UK government to pump money into the development of hydrogen as a viable method aircraft propulsion that can help meet net zero emission targets by 2050.

The companies, along with GKN Aerospace and others, have formed an alliance called Hydrogen in Aviation that will push the government to focus on the infrastructure, regulation and funding of hydrogen, according to a statement Tuesday. The group touted hydrogen as a “very promising alternative-fuel option for short-haul aviation.”

The aviation industry is under increasing pressure to reduce fossil fuel use and slash emissions. Hydrogen has emerged as a possible alternative to jet fuel but the technology is still years away from commercial service, and regulation and infrastructure will need to be in place before this can be used at a large scale.

Hydrogen powered planes may take as many as 15 years, or the equivalent of three parliamentary terms to enter into service, EasyJet’s Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren said in a briefing Tuesday. That means the alliance will need to engage with governments and opposition parties to set out regulatory and safety frameworks, he said.

“Action needs to happen now,” Lundgren said. “It would be unforgivable if the aircraft were available, ready to fly and we could operate them but actually it got held back because some of these policies weren’t in place.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.