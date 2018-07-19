(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE’s revamped A330neo wide-body jet secured a $10 billion order from the long-haul arm of discount carrier AirAsia Group Bhd., providing a shot in the arm for a program that’s been struggling for sales.

AirAsia X will buy 34 of the biggest A330-900 variant of the re-engined jet, according to an announcement at the Farnborough air show Thursday, taking the group’s total order book for the model to 100 planes.

The purchase by the Malaysian company helps to steady a program that’s made slow headway amid heavy competition from Boeing Co.’s popular 787. AirAsia Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes indicated last week that an order was likely at the air show if an agreement could be reached on price, and Airbus has sold eight more of the planes at the expo, two to Uganda Airlines and six to an undisclosed buyer.

The A330neo, designed as a quick and easy upgrade to its A330 predecessor, previously suffered months of setbacks after being edged out by Boeing in key contests. Most recently, Airbus lost an order when India’s Vistar chose the 787.

While the deal is positive for Airbus, it makes the A330neo program increasingly reliant on a single customer. An anticipated order from AirAsia for 100 A321neo narrow-body aircraft also failed to materialize at the show.

The new wide-bodies will help Fernandes further his plan to build a pan-Asian budget giant, capturing market share from Persian Gulf carriers that have become major players in the region and local operators such as Air India. The AirAsia X unit operates about 20 routes.

