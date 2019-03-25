Airbus SE has secured a long-awaited multi-billion-dollar aircraft deal from China during a state visit by President Xi Jinping to the French capital, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The purchase is due to be announced as soon as Monday afternoon in Paris, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing information that’s not public. Details of the order weren’t immediately available, though Toulouse-based Airbus’s A320neo-series narrow-body has been a focus for discussions.

The deal comes as Boeing Co. (BA.N) reels from the grounding of its rival 737 Max model following two crashes in five months.

A major jet sale was first touted by France’s President Emmanuel Macron in January 2018 during a trip to Beijing, when a figure of US$18 billion was put on the transaction. Talks were given fresh impetus by the China-U.S. trade war, but a firm order failed to materialize despite a second French state visit in June and a delegation of top Airbus executives in September.

China has become the most important market for Airbus and Boeing as its fast-growing middle class spurs demand for travel. While the U.S. company’s order prospects have been complicated by the trade clash, Airbus has bolstered its position with an offer to expand production facilities in Tianjin. China typically orders planes in large batches and allocates them to airlines later.

The deal will provide a boost for the European company’s incoming chief, Guillaume Faury, who takes over from Tom Enders in April. Airbus sales have had one of the slowest starts in the past decade, with the planemaker registering 103 cancellations and just four new orders in the first two months.

Airbus shares pared declines of as much as 1.7 per cent earlier in the day and were unchanged at 5:12 p.m. in Paris.