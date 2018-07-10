(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE renamed the C Series jet acquired from Bombardier Inc. the A220 and set a target of at least 100 orders for the aircraft this year.

The European planemaker aims to book a “triple-digit” level of sales before the end of 2018, David Dufrenois, the program’s sales chief, said in Toulouse, where the first A220 in Airbus livery was paraded before the media.

Airbus reckons the aircraft can secure at least half of the market for 100 to 150 seat planes over the next 20 years, which it estimates 3,000 units, excluding its own A319 plane.

The company has committed to extending its plant in Mobile, Alabama to manufacture the aircraft, adding to Bombardier’s existing facility in Mirabel, Quebec. The U.S. site could build between 50 and 60 aircraft a year.

To make the aircraft viable, Airbus says it needs a “double-digit” reduction in costs in its supply chain and is in the process of negotiating with suppliers.

Under the new marketing plan the smallest CS100 will become the A220-100 while the larger CS300 will be sold as the A220-300. The models are designed to seat 108 to 160 people.

