(Bloomberg) -- Air India Ltd. is said to be considering a huge plane order as it overhauls its fleet under new ownership. Airbus SE is in talks with Qatar Airways aimed at resolving a dispute over paint-degradation afflicting the Gulf carrier’s A350 jets.

The world’s top airline chiefs are gathering in Doha for the annual meeting of the industry’s main trade group, the International Air Transport Association. As carriers emerge from the pandemic, they’re facing critical labor shortages, elevated fuel prices and intensifying pressure to reduce emissions. Up shortly, Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail.

Airlines will be able to sustain the current rebound from the Covid-19 crisis even in an economic slowdown, Willie Walsh, the head of IATA, said on the eve of the event in Qatar. Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said corporate demand at the Australian carrier is almost fully recovered and international capacity should return to pre-Covid levels by the second quarter of 2023.

Airbus Jets Wait for Engines (7:00 a.m. Doha)

The delayed arrival of aircraft engines is keeping Airbus from delivering some planes to customers as supply-chain problems weigh on the manufacturer’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis despite strong demand, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said in an interview.

Twenty narrow-body jets that were fully built by the end of May were still missing engines, which will lead to late deliveries. Faury said that aside from the engine delays, overall supply-chain challenges appear to have stabilized. Airbus plans to ramp up monthly output of its A320 series by 50%, and sees strong demand in coming years.

Air India Said to Consider Large Jet Order (4:40 a.m. Doha)

Air India Ltd. is considering ordering as many as 300 narrowbody jets, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the largest orders in commercial aviation history as the formerly state-run airline looks to overhaul its fleet under new ownership.

The carrier may order Airbus SE’s A320neo family jets or Boeing Co.’s 737 Max models, or a mix of both, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are confidential. A deal for 300 737 Max-10 jets could be worth $40.5 billion at sticker prices, although discounts are common in such large purchases, and likely take years or even decades to deliver.

Airbus Talks With Qatar Airways (6:51 p.m. Doha Sunday)

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said the European planemaker is engaged in talks with Qatar Airways aimed at resolving a dispute over paint-degradation issues afflicting the Gulf carrier’s A350 jets, which has seen the companies clash in an English court.

“They are not easy discussions,” Faury said Sunday in an interview in Doha. “They have not come to a conclusion yet and we keep trying.”

Airlines Chief Defiant Over Economic Squeeze (5:37 p.m. Doha Sunday)

Airlines will be able to sustain their rebound from the coronavirus crisis even with a global economic slowdown, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in an interview.

A recovery in demand unleashed with the removal of travel curbs should continue regardless of financial pressures on consumers, Walsh said. “We’re facing some challenges. But actually the outlook remains very, very positive. All of the research we’re doing reaffirms that people want to get back flying,” he said.

Qantas, Airbus to Invest $200m in SAF (2 p.m. Doha Sunday)

Airbus and Qantas plan to invest as much as $200 million to kick-start Australia’s sustainable aviation fuel industry.

The partners will make equal investments in the project, with a smaller contribution from Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney arm, whose engines Qantas selected for a recent Airbus plane order. The firms could ultimately also take equity stakes in SAF ventures that are deemed viable.

