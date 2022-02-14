(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE sees Asia-Pacific needing more than 17,600 new planes over the next two decades as travel rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and older and less fuel-efficient models need replaced.

About three-quarters of the required jets are likely to be in the smaller category -- such as Airbus’s A220 and A320s -- the European planemaker said Monday. Cargo planes will also be in high demand, with air freight set to double in the region by 2040, Airbus said.

“We are seeing a global recovery in air traffic and as travel restrictions are further eased the Asia-Pacific will become one of its main drivers again,” Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said in a statement. Airbus sees regional travel reaching 2019 levels between 2023 and 2025, he said.

While Asia-Pacific was one of the fastest-growing parts of the world for aviation prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, strict and long-lasting border polices have stunted travel. The region’s eventual reopening is likely to be key to the prospects of Airbus and arch rival Boeing Co., which are both getting back on their feet after the pandemic lull.

Airbus has a target of producing 64 of its flagship A320 family of aircraft a month by the middle of 2023, and aims to reach 75 a month by the middle of the decade.

The Asia-Pacific new-plane forecast represents more than 40% of the demand seen by Airbus globally. China, India and emerging economies are likely to be the main drivers, the company said.

