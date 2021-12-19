Airbus Sees Supply Squeeze on Its Most Popular Jets, FT Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Airlines ordering single-aisle jets from Airbus SE may have to wait as long as 2025 for deliveries due to supply constraints, the FT reported.

Current delivery slots for larger orders are “by and large” around 2024 to 2025, Christian Scherer, the company’s chief commercial officer, told the newspaper.

“There is a supply constraint for the most desirable assets out there,” Scherer said, pointing to the company’s A320, A321 and A220 models in particular.

Demand is being driven by a need for more fuel-efficient aircraft, he added.

Airbus plans to increase production of single-aisle planes to 65 per month by 2023 from 40 per month when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.

