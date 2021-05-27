(Bloomberg) --

Airbus SE is preparing for a surge in production of its best-selling A320 series jets beyond pre-pandemic levels within two years, as a recovery in global aviation demand gains pace.

The European planemaker plans to ramp up output to a rate of 64 jets per month by the second quarter of 2023, taking that figure to 70 early in the following year and as high as 75 per month by 2025, it said in a statement Thursday.

The plans provide an insight into how quickly demand could rebound as airlines recover from a pandemic that has wiped out demand for air travel. The longer-term outlook has improve with the global rollout of vaccinations, even as short-term flareups jeopardize progress.

The company confirmed its plans to raise production to 45 A320s per month by the fourth quarter of this year. The figures stands at 40 per month now, a third lower than it was when the pandemic hit in early 2020.

