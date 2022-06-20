(Bloomberg) --

Airbus SE Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said the European planemaker is engaged in talks with Qatar Airways aimed at resolving a dispute over paint-degradation issues afflicting the Gulf carrier’s A350 jets, which has seen the companies clash in an English court.

“They are not easy discussions,” Faury said Sunday in an interview in Doha prior to the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting, which is being held in the Qatari capital. “They have not come to a conclusion yet and we keep trying.”

The Airbus chief said the talks are taking place “in parallel” with the London court process in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution to the increasingly bitter clash. The discussions have had “ups and downs,” but the Toulouse, France-based manufacturer still hopes to settle with the airline, he said.

Qatar Airways is hosting the gathering of airline CEOs, putting Airbus in an awkward position amid the falling out with one of its top customers. The lawsuit has shocked the industry in revealing details of the relationship to the public gaze, a rarity in a sector known for secretive deals and camaraderie.

Faury said he’d hoped for a settlement late in 2021 or earlier this year, and that Airbus keeps trying. He said the company is not willing to lose Qatar Airways as a customer.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.