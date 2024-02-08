(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is set to aim for a delivery target of about 800 commercial aircraft this year, analysts at Jefferies predicted, as the planemaker ramps up output to work through an extensive order backlog.

The European planemaker may set the goal, which is equivalent to an increase of about 10% over 2023, when it reports earnings on Feb. 15, the analysts said in note to clients on Feb. 7. They added that the target has “potential upside should supply chain challenges stay under control.” Airbus declined to comment ahead of its results.

The European planemaker has sought to strike a balance between customers buying planes in record numbers and suppliers still struggling to keep up with the faster pace of production. It managed to beat its annual delivery target in 2023, when it handed over 735 planes, more than the 720 it had initially forecast. The prior year, the manufacturer fell short of its goal.

Jefferies expects Airbus to ramp up output of its best-selling A320neo model to 55 a month from about 50 at present. Airbus has said it aims to build 75 A320s a month by 2026.

