Airbus Tariffs Are Set to Hurt on Both Sides of the Atlantic

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to impose tariffs on European exports ranging from wine and spirits to cheese and airplanes, after the World Trade Organization authorized $7.5 billion in U.S. duties against the European Union. This would deliver a serious blow to Europe’s aircraft industry and hit export orders for U.S. manufacturers, according to analysis by Bloomberg Economics. It may also mark an escalation in a trade war with the EU, which could tip the region’s fragile economy into recession.

