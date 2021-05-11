(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE has told suppliers to be ready for a ramp up in production of its best-selling A320 narrow-body jet series to as many as 53 a month by the end of next year, people familiar with the matter said.

The number reflects the top end of a range under consideration and no final decision has been taken, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. Airbus is building 40 A320s a month now and has set out plans to go to 43 in the third quarter and 45 by the end of 2021.

The European planemaker is targeting increased production of its best-selling model even as the latest coronavirus spike hits the burgeoning Indian market and European carriers wait to see whether key leisure routes will reopen in time to avoid another lost summer. The plans for 2022 provide an insight into how quickly demand could rebound as vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and infection rates finally subside.

A spokesman for Airbus, which slashed jetliner build rates by a third when the coronavirus first hit, said it doesn’t comment on “speculation regarding the longer-term trajectory,” while adding that the market is seen recovering to pre-Covid-19 levels in the 2023 to 2025 time-frame.

The ramp-up plan was reported earlier by Reuters.

