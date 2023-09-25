(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE said it plans to add 1,000 jobs in the UK as it continues to invest in the country.

The company, which employs almost 12,000 people across its divisions in the UK, is looking to fill positions including cryogenic-systems engineers and robotic engineers, it said Monday. Airbus spent almost £3.9 billion ($4.8 billion) with UK suppliers last year and supports 79,000 indirect jobs across the transport, business services and wholesale and retail sectors, according to analysis it commissioned by Oxford Economics.

“These findings clearly show that Airbus is good for jobs, good for growth, and good for the UK,” said John Harrison, legal counsel and UK chairman at the company.

Toulouse, France-based Airbus has a long history in the UK and is the country’s largest civil aerospace firm, with sites responsible for making and designing the wings for Airbus aircraft. The Brexit vote initially cast doubt over Airbus’s future commitment to the UK, but under Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury, the company has adopted a conciliatory tone and sought to reassure the country of its importance.

