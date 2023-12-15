(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is closing out the year with one of its biggest order announcements, firming up the purchase of 230 aircraft by Turkish Airlines as the flag carrier pledges to cement its position as a global aviation powerhouse.

The multi-billion dollar deal, which follows on from a handshake accord in Istanbul last month, includes both narrow- and widebody aircraft. The airline is buying 60 A350-900 long-range jets and has purchase rights for 20 more, as well as 15 of the larger A350-1000 models, it said. Turkish also placed an order for 150 A321neo aircraft, with the possibility of a 100-unit top-up.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was reelected in May, has championed a strong national carrier to help put Turkey and its $900 billion economy on the global map. The airline says it flies to the most countries in the world, using its hub in Istanbul as a major transfer airport. Turkish has said publicly for months that it wants to place a big order as it aims to almost double its fleet in the next decade.

“We are reinforcing our leading position in global aviation and contributing to the nation’s prominence as an aviation hub,” Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said in a statement.

Rising Stock

For Airbus, the accord is the second major win this week after announcing an order for 100 A321neo models from aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd. on Dec. 12.

Orders of that magnitude have become increasingly common this year as buyers rush to buy into increasingly scarce delivery slots. Airbus and Boeing Co. are practically sold out on their popular narrowbody models this decade, and the buying frenzy has also begun shifting into the market for more expensive widebody jets.

Turkish Airlines also agreed to buy five A350 freighters and might double that commitment, it said. Should the airline exercise all purchase options, the deal would land at 355 aircraft, among the largest by size and value this year. Neither company gave a financial value of the accord, and agreements of this size typically command steep discounts.

Turkey has emerged as a major global aviation gateway, increasingly competing with the mega hubs of Dubai or Doha that funnel traffic from the US and Europe to Asia and back. The carrier also has a major foothold in Africa, using its relatively new airport in Istanbul as a transfer station.

Airbus and Boeing have enjoyed near record orders this year as the aviation industry continues to bounce back from the depths of the pandemic. Global airlines are poised to generate record revenue this year and will extend the gains in 2024, the International Air Transport Association said this month.

Shares of Airbus rose as much as €1.60, or 1.3%, to €141.64 in Paris trading. The stock has gained 26% in value this year, putting it on track for its best annual performance since 2019. Boeing has gained 37% so far this year.

