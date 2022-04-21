(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE workers in Britain voted in favor of a sweetened pay offer, dropping plans for strike action at the planemaker’s main wing plant.

More than 3,000 staff in Broughton, Wales, and Filton, Bristol, backed the deal brokered by the Unite union, according to a statement from the labor group Thursday. Employees will get an 8.6% raise over 13 months, a 5.1% lump sum, and an extra day’s leave in each of the next two years.

Workers rejected two earlier proposals and had planned to move to industrial action if no agreement was reached. The U.K. sites are critical to Airbus production, with the Broughton plant churning out wings for all of its civil jetliners and Filton undertaking design work and manufacture of A400M wings.

Airbus also recently reached a pay deal with French staff, removing another obstacle to critical plans to boost output of its best-selling narrow-body planes.

