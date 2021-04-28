(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Airbus SE has pleaded guilty to corruption as part of the U.K. prosecutor’s probe into work it carried out for the Saudi Arabian National Guard.

The Serious Fraud Office charged GPT Special Project Management Ltd. with corruption between January 2007 and December 2012 last year. The unit pleaded guilty at a hearing Wednesday held at Southwark Crown Court.

The probe into contracts awarded to GPT for work carried out for the Gulf country was opened in August 2012. GPT is a U.K. company and subsidiary of Airbus that operated in Saudi Arabia and ended operations in April 2020.

At the center of the prosecutor’s eight-year probe were allegations the Riyadh-based subsidiary paid bribes to win a 2 billion-pound ($2.8 billion) contract to provide services and training for the Saudi Arabian National Guard on behalf of the U.K. defense department. The case has been particularly politically sensitive because of the British government’s involvement and was delayed after the Attorney General sought external legal advice on the case.

Airbus declined to immediately comment.

The case is separate and won’t impact an agreement Airbus made with the prosecutor last year to settle bribery allegations. Airbus set aside 3.6 billion euros ($4.3 billion) as part of a deferred prosecution agreement following an investigation by authorities in the U.K., U.S. and France.

