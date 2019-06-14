(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE, one of the most outspoken companies about the risk of a no-deal Brexit, is telling European countries to prepare for a worst-case scenario so they aren’t caught flat-footed when the next deadline on Oct. 31 approaches.

“We are encouraging the governments to work with each other, which they have started to do, which they have done--some of them--to prepare for a no deal scenario,” Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said Friday at a briefing in Paris. “It’s a scenario that can come and needs to be prepared.”

The European planemaker, which builds wings at a plant in Broughton, Wales, wants more assurance that any disruption caused by a failure to reach a divorce deal between the U.K. and the European Union would be manageable. Airbus has been working with suppliers and stockpiling parts to help blunt the impact on the movement of components across the border.

What a no-deal Brexit could mean in the longer-term is “another story,” Faury said. “I’m not sure it looks very positive if we would have to go through a no-deal.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Benjamin Katz in London at bkatz38@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Brendan Case, Susan Warren

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.