(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE said it may pull its U.K. investments in the “catastrophic” event the country leaves the European Union next year without striking a Brexit deal.

The Toulouse, France-based aerospace giant, which employs 14,000 people in Britain, where it manufacturers wings, said late Thursday that if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to broker an exit deal, it would lead to “severe disruption and interruption of U.K. production.” Airbus would be forced to “reconsider its investments in the U.K., and its long-term footprint in the country” if the country tumbled out of the bloc next year without a deal, the manufacturer said.

“This is a dawning reality for Airbus,” Tom Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said in an emailed statement. “Put simply, a No Deal scenario directly threatens Airbus’ future in the U.K.”

The remarks are a blow to May as she strives to strike a deal with the EU that keeps trade as frictionless as possible. Divorce negotiations have stalled over the thorny issue of how to keep an open land border with Ireland while freeing Britain up to strike its own trade deals. EU leaders say that if a Brexit deal isn’t struck, there will be no transition period -- a grace period that businesses are counting on for the first 21 months after the split, due in March.

Even if May does secure the planned transition, it’s “too short” for Airbus to make “required changes with its extensive supply chain,” the company said, adding that it would carefully monitor any new investments in the U.K. and refrain from extending its British supplier base.

As well as employing 14,000 people at 25 sites in Britain, the manufacturer has more than 4,000 U.K. suppliers and supports more than 100,000 jobs in its British supply chain.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Morales in London at amorales2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Robert Jameson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.