Airbus SE signed a contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defence to build an additional satellite to support British military communications until at least 2040.

The contract is worth more than 500 million pounds ($628 million), and covers the development and manufacture of a Skynet 6A satellite for an expected launch in 2025, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“A new, more advanced satellite capability will provide continued communications support to the U.K. deployed forces for many years,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in the statement.

The initiative follows the Skynet 5 program, which has supported U.K. military communications since 2003.

