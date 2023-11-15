(Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE reached a preliminary agreement to sell widebody aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines Group, giving the European planemaker a late boost at the Dubai Air Show. The announcement confirms an earlier Bloomberg report.

Ethiopia’s flagship carrier signed a memorandum of understanding to purchase 11 A350-900 jetliners, according to a statement Wednesday. The Dubai event has been dominated by Airbus arch-rival Boeing Co., which pulled in massive orders from regional carriers like Emirates.

Airbus, by contrast, has only two other deals: with EgyptAir for 10 A350s, and a follow-up accord with Air Baltic Corp AS for smaller A220 planes.

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Tuesday he’s not ordering any Airbus A350 aircraft until the plane’s engine performance has been improved. Clark said he’s in the market for as many as 50 A350-1000s, which would add to the existing order book of 50 smaller A350-900 planes that he ordered some years ago. The models come with engines built by Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

For Ethiopian, a deal with Airbus marks the second purchase in as many days. The airline placed an order with Boeing on Tuesday for 20 737-8 short-haul aircraft as well as 11 787-9 Dreamliners, with options to expand the order to as many as 67 aircraft.

Ethiopian Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew Bekele said at a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday that his airline would continue its fleet renewal, with additional orders likely in the near future.

