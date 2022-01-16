(Bloomberg) -- The airline industry needs aggressive action if it is to meet its emissions reduction targets by 2050, according to a trade group that represents some of the world’s top airline leasing companies.

Aircraft Leasing Ireland supports the pledge made by the airline industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as approved by the International Air Transport Association. The trade group represents 31 aircraft lessors, including 18 of the world’s top 20.

Meeting the goals requires “a seismic shift in the development of new technologies in the area of carbon sequestration, sustainable aviation fuels and new propulsion aircraft,” Declan Kelly, chairman of Aircraft Leasing Ireland, said in a statement. It coincides with a report on meeting the industry’s environmental, social and governance, or ESG, goals.

