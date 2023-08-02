AirJapan to Begin Tokyo-Bangkok Flights in February With Fares Low as $109

(Bloomberg) -- ANA Holdings Inc.’s new economy-class brand AirJapan will start operating from Feb. 9 with flights between Tokyo Narita and Bangkok.

The medium-haul carrier aims to cater to leisure and business travelers with different services and fare options, ANA said in a statement Wednesday. “Simple” one-way tickets on the route start at ¥15,500 ($109) before tax, it said. Flight changes and refunds aren’t allowed after tickets are purchased.

AirJapan will use Boeing Co. 787-8 aircraft with 324 economy-class seats for the route, which is subject to regulatory approval. Other services to Southeast Asia and Oceania are expected to be announced next year, AirJapan President Hideki Mineguchi said at at briefing in Tokyo.

ANA also owns low-cost carrier Peach.

The flight time between Tokyo and Bangkok typically takes about 7 hours.

