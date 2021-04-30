(Bloomberg) -- ANA Holdings Inc. issued a surprise profit outlook for the fiscal year, even as international air travel to and from Japan remains limited and countries recover from the pandemic at different speeds across the globe.

Operating profit for the year through March 2022 will be 28 billion yen ($257 million), Japan’s No. 1 carrier said in a statement Friday, seeking to deliver on last year’s pledge to return to profit despite the spread of Covid-19. That compares with analysts’ average projection for a 93.6 billion yen loss, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The aviation industry has been pummeled as the outbreak forced countries to close their borders, restricting international travel. The recovery will be slow — airlines are on track to lose a combined $48 billion in 2021, the International Air Transport Association has said.

“The second quarter, including summer holidays, will be an important source of income as it’s a high season,” said Yasuo Hashimoto, principal consultant at Japan Aviation Management Research. “It will be critical for ANA and Japan Airlines Co. to keep up with demand during the period, which will be a busy summer as demand recovers due to inoculations.”

ANA shares rose 1.1% before the figures were released. ANA is up about 10% this year, following a 37% slump in 2020.

ANA’s operating loss for the year through March was 465 billion yen, in line with a narrower forecast issued last week. Revenue fell 63% to 729 billion yen.

The airline has been cutting costs by retiring large aircraft including Boeing Co. 777s, and dispatching its employees to other companies instead of shedding jobs. It has also reduced office space as more staff work from home.

ANA and Japan Airlines may find themselves lagging behind their peers, especially in the U.S., where Southwest Airlines Co. reported an operating profit of $199 million for the first three months of the year. United Airlines Holdings Inc. said earlier this month that it would start hiring pilots again.

Complicating the Japanese carriers’ recovery prospects, the country declared a third state of emergency last week to combat rising infections in major cities including Osaka and Tokyo. Japan’s vaccination rollout has been relatively slow compared with the U.S., U.K. and some other countries in Asia.

ANA and Japan Airlines aren’t likely to get much of a boost from the Tokyo Olympics in July either, which will be held without overseas spectators. Even so, domestic demand is seen rising from later this summer, according to Hashimoto. The airline industry’s domestic markets could potentially recover to 96% of pre-Covid levels in the second half of 2021, according to IATA.

