(Bloomberg) -- SAS AB shares surged as much as 28% during early trading in Stockholm after the carrier struck an overnight deal to end a 15-day long pilot strike that had grounded most of its planes.

While the deal provided some relief for investors on Tuesday, the future of the tri-national airline still hangs in the balance as it scrambles to secure a $3 billion financial lifeline involving new equity, as well as up to $700 million in bridge loans related to last month’s filing of bankruptcy protection in the US.

The remaining issues are a material negative overhang on the shares, according to DNB Bank analyst Ole Martin Westgaard. In a note to clients, Westgaard said the costs related to the strike -- running as high as $12.5 million a day -- and the “weak process” behind it, will “significantly” dent investors’ willingness to participate in the firm’s ongoing restructuring.

The stock was quoted 10% higher at 0.8 kronor (8 US Cents) a share half an hour into the trading session on Tuesday, giving the airline a market value of $560 million.

