(Bloomberg) -- Mesa Airlines is urging the Trump Administration not to deport a “Dreamer” flight attendant who was arrested by immigration authorities after she worked a flight to Mexico.

Selene Saavedra Roman, 28, a Mesa flight attendant who is covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, was detained Feb. 12 in Houston by U.S. authorities after returning from a trip to Mexico on Mesa, which flew for United Continental Holdings Inc.

Jonathan Ornstein, the chief executive officer of Mesa Air Group Inc., joined the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson in protesting the detention.

“She has followed the rules, paid taxes, and is currently in process to citizenship,” Nelson said in a joint statement with the airline Friday. “The United States is her country and we need to bring her home.”

Ornstein called for the administration to drop all charges against the flight attendant and release her. "It is patently unfair for someone to be detained for six weeks over something that is nothing more than an administrative error and a misunderstanding,” he said.

Saavedra Roman started flying at Mesa in December and is based in Houston, the union said. When she was asked to work a flight to Mexico she raised the issue of her legal status with supervisors, who incorrectly told her that because of her DACA protection there should be no problem.

Saavedra Roman was still on her probationary period as a new Mesa employee and did not want to cause trouble at her job by declining the trip, her first one internationally, a union spokeswoman said.

Saavedra Roman is a “Peruvian national” who was “processed as a refused crewmember” at the airport because she did not have valid entry documentation, Tim Oberle, a spokesman for Immigraton and Customs Enforcement, said Friday in an email. People covered under the DACA program are not “categorically targeted for immigration enforcement,” the agency said.

