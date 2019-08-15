Airliner Crash-Lands on Cornfield Near Moscow, At Least 10 Hurt

(Bloomberg) -- Ten people, including three children, were injured in a crash-landing of a passenger plane shortly after takeoff from the Ramenskiy airport east of Moscow, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said in a website statement.

The official Tass news agency put the number hurt at 23, citing an unidentified person.

The Crimea-bound Airbus A321 operated by Ural Airlines made an emergency landing after a bird strike on its engines, the civil aviation watchdog said in a separate statement. The plane landed in a cornfield with undeployed landing gear and turned-off engines.

News website Life.ru posted footage of people walking through a corn field away from the plane, which sat in the midst of the plants.

The crew “has shown fantastic skills and self-control. The captain was a Yekaterinburg resident Damir Yusupov. He and his crew saved 223 lives. Heroes,” Sverdlovsk region Governor Evgeny Kuyvashev wrote on Instagram.

In May, a Sukhoi Superjet-100 plane caught fire upon landing in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, killing 41 of 73 on board.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow at aanishchuk@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Rose at rrose10@bloomberg.net, Gregory L. White, Tony Halpin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.