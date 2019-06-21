(Bloomberg) -- Carriers including United Airlines and KLM of the Netherlands are diverting planes away from southern Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration issued an edict barring American operators from the region amid escalating tensions with the Persian Gulf country.

United suspended flights between Newark, New Jersey, and Mumbai that regularly pass over the area, while KLM said its aircraft will no longer fly over the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. has blamed Iran for attacks on shipping and an American drone was shot down on Wednesday. Qantas Airways Ltd also re-routed flights away from the area, AP reported.

“We closely follow all developments that may be related to the safety of airspace,” KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said. “The incident with the drone is reason not to fly over the Strait of Hormuz for the time being. This is a precautionary measure.”

A so-called notice to airmen from the FAA says activity above the Tehran flight information region of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman are prohibited until further notice “due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions.” Those circumstance present an inadvertent risk to flights in the form of “potential miscalculation or mis-identification.”

United said in an emailed statement that it had conducted “a thorough safety and security review” of its India service in light of recent events and decided to suspend the route.

U.S. and Iranian officials have differing accounts of whether the high-altitude U.S. Navy drone was over international or Iranian waters when it was shot down. The downing comes after weeks of rising tensions, including attacks on cargo ships that the U.S. has also blamed on Iran.

Though an Iranian military officer was quoted by state-run media as saying the drone was shot down in order to send a “clear message,” President Donald Trump downplayed the incident, saying it “could have been somebody who was loose and stupid.”

