(Bloomberg) -- U.S. airlines flew into a late summer thunderstorm on Wednesday in the midst of an industry conference taking place in Boston, and as 100 passengers fell ill on an Emirates flight from Dubai to JFK International in New York.

Several carriers updated their outlooks before or during the Cowen Global Transportation Conference, with Hawaiian Airlines the most notable. The island carrier lowered its third-quarter unit revenue view, citing service disruptions, passenger cancellations and booking interruptions as a result of Hurricane Lane.

The drop comes after a 6.4 percent rally in August, which followed a tumultuous few months for the airlines, when soaring jet fuel prices squeezed already-thin profit margins in an environment suffering from lackluster demand.

To contact the reporter on this story: Esha Dey in New York at edey@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Scott Schnipper, Steven Fromm

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.