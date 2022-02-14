(Bloomberg) -- European carriers took further steps to avoid Ukraine, while airline shares sank after tension mounted over the weekend over Russia’s troop buildup on the border.

KLM stopped flying to Ukraine on Saturday after the Dutch government raised its alert to red, advising citizens to leave because security was uncertain. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine.

Ukraine’s SkyUp airline had to land one flight to Kyiv in Moldova instead, after insurers said they would pull coverage for Ukrainian carriers, forcing aircraft lessors to demand planes be returned to the European Union.

Shares of Hungary’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc slid as much as 11%, the biggest drop since November, to lead a decline in European airline stocks.

Oil price volatility stoked by the crisis also poses a threat to airline profits. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was down 6.1% at 10:06 a.m. in Frankfurt, while Air France-KLM sank 7.6%.

Carriers have been pulling back from Ukraine for several weeks as diplomats worked to avoid a further escalation. The U.S. has issued a series of warnings amid a Russian buildup exceeding 100,000 troops at the border.

Israel said airlines including El Al were adding rescue flights for about 4,500 citizens who requested flights home.

Ryanair Holdings Plc reduced frequencies in January, while KLM was among carriers that altered schedules last month to avoid crews having to stay overnight Ukraine’s capital city.

Some flights to Kyiv were still operating normally.

Wizz said Monday that it is monitoring the situation. The low-cost carrier said in January it was ready to move the four aircraft it bases in Ukraine if necessary.

Air France plans to operate its flight to Kyiv Tuesday as usual, according to a spokesman, noting that the rotation is carried out during the day without requiring crew to stay overnight.

Flight Diversion

Flights originating in Ukraine account for about 3.9% of Budapest-based Wizz’s seats scheduled this quarter, according to analysts at Goodbody, while Russian capacity is about 0.8%.

Ukraine’s SkyUp said a flight heading to Kyiv from the Portuguese island of Madeira was forced to land in Chisinau, Moldova, on Feb. 12. Passengers were then taken by bus to Kyiv, according to a statement from the airline.

At an emergency meeting on Sunday, Ukraine’s cabinet allocated $600 million as guarantees for insurers and leasing companies so that airlines continue flights to the country.

Carriers have generally avoided overflying Ukraine since a Malaysia Airlines Bhd. jetliner was shot down over separatist-held territory in the eastern part of the country in 2014. Commercial flights are still prohibited over eastern Ukraine and Crimea.

