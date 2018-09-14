‘We want a real free market’: Maxime Bernier unveils plans for CRTC, airlines, Canada Post and more

Maxime Bernier is targeting looser telecom regulation and more airline competition as he unveiled his new political party’s platform.

“We want a real free market,” Bernier, who unveiled the platform for his new People’s Party of Canada, told BNN Bloomberg on Friday. “Why is the telecom industry a big, huge, regulated industry? It’s an industry like other industries.”

“Yes, we need some regulations for safety and security... We don’t need a regulator for that. That can be done by the government, by the industry department.”

Bernier split from the Conservative Party of Canada on Aug. 23, calling the official opposition under leader Andrew Scheer “too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed.”

Maxime Bernier stands by his call to scrap supply management Despite costing him a spot with his party's shadow cabinet, Conservative MP Maxime Bernier stands by his view that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has "made a mess" of Canada-U.S. trade relations and NAFTA negotiations overall. He joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss.

In a press conference on Friday, Bernier unveiled key policy initiatives in his “smart populist” platform, including eyeing changes to Canada’s immigration policies, the end of supply management and fewer tax brackets.

Bernier was federal foreign affairs minister under Stephen Harper and the runner-up in the 2017 leadership race that made Scheer Conservative leader. He says he wants to see more competition to shake up Canada’s Canadian business landscape, including opening up the country’s domestic airline industry.

“Look at the price of the tickets when you travel inside Canada,” he said. “Let’s open our country to foreign competition. Other corporations must be able to come to Canada and compete against Air Canada. When you have more competition, usually you have lower prices and better services.”

He also said Canada should divest itself of the national postal service.

“Let’s also privatize [Canada] Post!” he said. “People are not using [it] right now in 2018. It’s a big cost for the government, let’s have a discussion about that.”