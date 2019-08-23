(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters are gearing up for a 12th straight weekend of demonstrations that have rocked the former British colony and raised questions about its future as a top regional financial hub.

Protesters are looking to maintain momentum after large, but peaceful protests last weekend broke a pattern of tear gas and police clashes. A weekend of rallies kicks off Friday night, as demonstrators try to form a human chain across the city. Historic mass marches opposing legislation easing extraditions to China began peacefully in June, and have since widened into a broader movement against Beijing’s increasing grip.

Here’s the latest:

Airport’s Protest Injunction Extended (11:14 a.m.)

A Hong Kong court extended the Airport Authority’s court order barring protests, broadcaster Cable TV reported. The authority obtained the temporary injunction last week to stop protesters from “unlawfully and wilfully” obstructing or interfering with the proper use of the airport, following two straight days of sit-ins by thousands of protesters that shut down regular services and left frustrated passengers stranded and delayed. Protesters are planning fresh actions at the airport this weekend.

Canadian Consulate Suspends China Travel (11:04 a.m.)

Canada’s local consulate staff won’t make business trips outside of Hong Kong, the country’s consulate general said, after the detention of a staffer for the U.K.’s local mission was detained. The Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper reported Thursday that the staffer, Simon Cheng, had been put in administrative detention on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes, citing Shenzhen police. Cheng’s family denied the report, writing on their Facebook page Thursday that “everyone can take this as a joke.” The U.K. consulate in Hong Kong didn’t return requests for comment on Friday morning. A former Canadian diplomat, Michael Kovrig, has been jailed in China on espionage charges since December.

Cathay Dragon Crew Union Leader Out (8:43 a.m.)

The union leader for cabin crew of airline Cathay Dragon has been removed, the South China Morning Post reported. Rebecca Sy, chairwoman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Flight Attendants’ Association, was given the choice of resigning or being fired, it said. The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions described her case as “white terror,” according to the Post. The union will hold a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the issue.

The airline’s parent, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., also cautioned staff that social media posts could breach rules set by Chinese authorities as the carrier worked to contain official blow back after some employees took part in protests. The airline said that posting, responding and sharing some content on social platforms could go against demands issued this month by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. “Any employee who participates in illegal activities will be subject to an investigation process which may lead to termination of their employment,” it said.

Upcoming Schedule

At midday Friday, a group of accountants plan to march from centrally located Chater Garden to government headquarters nearby. Christians will rally in the garden in the evening. Thousands of people are expected at “human chain” protest that will see them join hands in areas across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories.

On Saturday, protesters plan a morning “airport transport infrastructure” disruption, including potentially blocking roads, followed by an afternoon march in the Kwun Tong area of Kowloon.

The weekend will conclude with Sunday protests in the Tsuen Wan and Kwai Chung areas, starting mid-afternoon. Relatives of police also plan a march to the official residence of Hong Kong chief executive, Carrie Lam, in support of local law enforcement.

