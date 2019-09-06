(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong prepared for another weekend of protests in a test of the movement’s strength after Chief Executive Carrie Lam made her biggest concession yet.

Lam this week withdrew contentious extradition legislation that first sparked months of demonstrations, a move pro-democracy activists and lawmakers decried as “too little, too late.” She also said she’d undertake a review of the root causes of discontent, as part of her efforts to satisfy protesters.

Protesters plan to conduct a “stress test” of airport transportation on Saturday, and in front of the U.S. consulate downtown on Sunday. Last weekend saw some of the worst violence in the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and set a massive road block on fire, and police responded with tear gas, water cannons spraying blue dye and baton charges.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

China’s Li Keqiang backs Hong Kong leaders (3:40 p.m.)

Premier Li Keqiang -- the No. 2 official in China’s Communist Party -- said the Beijing government supported Hong Kong’s leaders to bring violent protests to an end. Li is China’s highest-level official to comment on the financial center’s ongoing political crisis. He addressed reporters with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who urged China to protect the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents and find a peaceful solution.

Hong Kong ‘done’ if China sends troops: Lai (3:52 p.m.)

Hong Kong “will be done” if Beijing sends its forces into the city, and the ensuing international reaction would also spell the end for China’s government, local media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate Jimmy Lai told Bloomberg TV. If the U.S. were to decide to withdraw Hong Kong’s special trading status in the wake of such an intervention, it would spell disaster, said Lai, whose publications have championed the protest movement: “Hong Kong will be done, and I think China will be done too.”

Airport pleas for calm (9:26 a.m.)

Hong Kong’s airport used a newspaper advertisement to ask protesters not to target it ahead of another weekend of protests. “Spare our passengers further disruption,” read a half-page ad from the Airport Authority Hong Kong in the South China Morning Post, also urging demonstrators “not to disrupt the journey of tens of thousands of travelers who use our airport every day.” Last weekend, protesters vandalized turnstiles at train stations to the airport, and the high-speed express rail link was suspended. Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled.

Weekend Events

Saturday will see another “cash withdrawal day” called for ATMs, and another so-called “stress test” of Hong Kong international airport transportation in the afternoon. On Sunday, demonstrators have called for a “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” assembly to gather in centrally located Edinburgh Place in the afternoon before marching to the U.S. consulate nearby. Ahead of the events, it’s hard to know how big they will get, or how much impact they’ll have on services.

