(Bloomberg) -- Airports Company South Africa’s full-year profit fell 59% to 227 million rand ($15.4 million) as a weak economy and cost pressures constrained revenue growth.

The company, which manages South Africa’s major airports, reported a 4.6% decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to 2.8 billion rand, despite a 5.6% increase in revenue to 7.1 billion rand, Acting CEO Bongiwe Mbomvu said in a statement Tuesday.

The weak economy affected passenger numbers and the viability of some local airlines, impacting revenue from commercial activities, Mbomvu said. Profits were impacted by new accounting standards which resulted in a higher provision for impaired debts and changes in the property evaluation model.

The company repaid debt of 2.3 billion rand during the year, reducing the overall figure to 6.6 billion rand. It reported a 50% rise in security services costs as a result of regulatory amendments and heightened safety measures which were implemented during the year, while the delay in the rollout of operations capacity expansion projects posed a challenge.

