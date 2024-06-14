Airports are knocking on Lynx Air's door to demand $4.1 million in unpaid fees from the defunct discount carrier.

In court filings, authorities for the Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg airports are asking for an order instructing Lynx to hand over airport improvement fees that the Alberta-based airline held in reserve.

The documents show that Calgary is owed the most, with the airport claiming to be out of pocket $2 million after the carrier shut down in February.

The unpaid airport improvement fees appear to come on top of the $186 million Lynx owed when it first sought creditor protection nearly four months ago.

Lynx, which launched its first flight in April 2022, said in earlier court filings that airport charges, rising costs and "a competitive aviation landscape have proved disastrous" for the airline.

The carrier has said customers seeking refunds for the thousands of cancelled flights should request chargebacks through their credit card providers

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.