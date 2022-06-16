(Bloomberg) -- Giant airships could soon be sailing European skies as a partner carrier to Iberia seeks a cleaner way to fly.

Air Nostrum has signed an agreement with the UK’s Hybrid Air Vehicles to be the launch airline for its Airlander 10 aircraft, the company said in a statement. The Spanish regional carrier has reserved 10 100-seat versions of the craft and aims to have them in service from 2026.

“The Airlander 10 will drastically lower emissions,” Air Nostrum Chairman Carlos Bertomeu said. “We are exploring all ways available to reduce our carbon footprint.”

After falling out of favor following the Hindenburg disaster in 1937, airships for use in commercial aviation could make a comeback as part of the quest for a cleaner means of long-distance travel than conventional aircraft.

The Airlander 10 is hybrid aircraft combining the helium-filled hull of airships with technology from aircraft and helicopters. Hybrid Air Vehicles is also working on an all-electric model that could be in service by 2030, according to the company.

Much Slower

The airships are much slower than planes, flying at a maximum of 130 kilometers per hour (81 miles per hour).

“Countries such as France, Denmark, Norway, Spain and the UK are setting ambitious mandates to decarbonize national and short-haul flights,” Hybrid Air Vehicles General Manager Tom Grundy said. “Airlander is designed to deliver a better future for sustainable aviation services.”

Air Nostrum operates as a regional franchise for Iberia, part of the International Consolidated Airlines Group SA stable of airlines.

