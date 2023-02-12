(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan on Sunday to allow for military activity.

An FAA notice said US government agencies, including the Defense Department, “may take security action” against unmanned aircraft in the area that are deemed to pose a “credible safety or security threat.”

The closing was meant “to support Department of Defense activities” and the airspace was subsequently reopened, the FAA said in an emailed statement.

The US temporarily closed airspace over Montana on Saturday to investigate what was determined to be a “radar anomaly,” hours after a third object was shot down in North America this month. NORAD said fighter aircraft sent to investigate the incident didn’t identify any object that correlated to the radar hits.

