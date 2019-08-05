(Bloomberg) -- A drone strike carried out by forces loyal to eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar killed at least 43 people attending a meeting at a southern town, a local official said, in the latest eruption of violence in an increasingly deadly proxy war between regional powers.

The strike came around one month after a similar drone attack killed at least 40 people in a migrant detention center in a suburb of the capital,Tripoli.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 ouster and killing of its leader, Moammar Qaddafi, and the country that sits atop Africa’s largest proven reserves of crude is governed by rival governments in the west and the east.

The stakes have increased significantly over the past year, particularly after Haftar launched an offensive on the capital in April that has left more than 1,000 dead and displaced tens of thousands of others. Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, while Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj, who heads the internationally-recognized government in Tripoli, is backed by Turkey.

Libya Hit Haftar Forward Airbase After Receiving Turkish Drones

The overnight attack in Morzuq, in southern Libya, came as residents were holding a town meeting, Mohamed Omar, a member of the city council, said by phone. Forty others wounded, he said. Earlier reports had said the drone had struck a wedding party.

To contact the reporter on this story: Saleh Sarrar in Dubai at ssarar@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Tarek El-Tablawy, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.