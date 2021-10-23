(Bloomberg) --

A U.S.-led airstrike in northwest Syria on Friday killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar, according to the U.S. Central Command.

The strike was conducted in the vicinity of Suluk using an MQ-9 aircraft, U.S. Army Major John Rigsbee said in a statement. There have been no indications of civilian casualties, he added.

“The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians,” Rigsbee said.

The strike follows another counter-terrorism operation in Idlib, Syria last month, where U.S. forces struck a senior al-Qaeda leader which they didn’t identify.

