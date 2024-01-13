(Bloomberg) -- Hello from London, where even the rubbish can be worth £22,000 (as long as it’s a Friends script).

Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv, showing the UK’s continued commitment to Ukraine as it struggles to raise funds almost two years into its war with Russia.

Another conflict continues to steal the headlines, though, after the UK joined US-led strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. Joe Biden said the military action sent a “clear message,” while Foreign Secretary David Cameron told NBC the strikes were necessary, proportionate and legal.

Shipping disruption in the Red Sea could lead to inflation on some consumer goods, Tesco warned, even as grocery sales soared over Christmas at the country’s biggest supermarket chain and M&S. Things were much less rosy for Burberry, which saw shares slump on Friday after warning that demand for luxury goods is waning.

Overall the UK economy’s modest rebound in November isn't enough to rule out a recession last year. And that complicates things for Sunak after he declared victory in the fight on inflation.

His advisers want the PM to fight the looming general election with Keir Starmer’s Labour Party on the economy rather than risk boosting Nigel Farage’s Reform UK by talking too loudly about migration. That would mean facing down right-wingers in the Conservative Party, Alex Wickham reports.

Pressure is piling up on the Post Office and Fujitsu, the Japanese company that built its faulty Horizon IT system chronicled in a recent TV drama watched by 9 million people. With the UK on the hook for millions in compensation, ministers say the company should pay its share, too.

The scandal echoes earlier debacles, making the tale an all-too-familiar story, Bloomberg Opinion’s Martin Ivens writes.

Some good news to end on, for a change. The UK came out on top of a Euromonitor International study of travel competitiveness, beating France, Italy and the US, at No. 17.

