(Bloomberg) -- Andy Bell, who co-founded UK investment platform AJ Bell Plc more than 25 years ago, is stepping down as the firm’s chief executive officer.

Bell will be succeeded by Michael Summersgill, who joined the company in 2007 and is currently deputy CEO and chief financial officer, according to a statement Thursday. Bell will become deputy chair.

“Michael’s appointment as CEO of AJ Bell is the culmination of a long-term succession process that the board has been running for a number of years,” Chair Helena Morrissey said in the statement.

Andy Bell set up AJ Bell in 1995 with Nicholas Littlefair and has since helped to turn it into a household name. The Manchester, UK-based platform saw its client numbers and assets shoot up during the pandemic as more retail investors started trading.

At the end of March the firm managed £74.1 billion ($91.3 billion), up from £62.5 billion at the end of 2020, according to company filings.

The moves will take place on Oct. 1, subject to regulatory approval.

