(Bloomberg) -- AFC Ajax N.V. shares dropped after the Dutch club announced that Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars would leave following discussions about messages sent to female staff members.

“A series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time underlies his decision to leave the club,” Ajax said in a statement posted on its website on Sunday. The stock fell as much as 5.6% in early trading, the most since June last year, before trimming the decline.

“When we heard news of this, we immediately acted,” Supervisory Board Chairman Leen Meijaard said in the statement. “Marc is probably the best football director that Ajax has had,” Meijaard said, “but, unfortunately, he has really gone over the line.”

Overmars apologized in the statement. “For someone in my position, this behavior is unacceptable,” he said. The 48-year-old had been in the position since 2012. He was a well-known player in the nineties and early 2000s, with stints at Ajax, Barcelona and London’s Arsenal.

Ajax was trading down 2.5% at 13.85 euros as of 10:07 a.m. in Amsterdam. The shares are at their lowest level since May 2020, having failed to recover from a pandemic-driven slump after the virus caused a slide in ticket sales.

