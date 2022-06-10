(Bloomberg) -- Promasidor Holdings Ltd., an African food and drinks group backed by Japanese seasoning giant Ajinomoto Co., is exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter said.

The company is working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential buyers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A sale may value Promasidor at about $1.5 billion, the people said.

Deliberations are in the early stages and Promasidor could decide against a sale if interest is muted, according to the people. Ajinomoto has made no decisions on its stake in Promasidor, a spokesperson for the Japanese company said. A representative for Promasidor declined to comment.

Founded in 1979, Promasidor manufactures a range of food and drink products that are sold across 30 countries in Africa. Its brands include Cowbell powdered milk and Yumvita cereal. Ajinomoto acquired around a third of the business in 2016.

Surging international food prices will hit Africa’s economies the hardest and may trigger social unrest if governments fail to cushion the blow, according to a May report by Oxford Economics Africa. Moody’s Investors Service has said it expects higher social and political risks over the next 18 months in the Middle East and Africa due to the sustained global food and energy-price shock.

