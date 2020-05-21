(Bloomberg) -- Generic drug maker Akorn Inc. filed for bankruptcy after unease surrounding its quality control methods resulted in a failed takeover bid and warning letters from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Lake Forest, Ill.-based company listed as much as $10 billion of debt and $10 billion of assets in its Chapter 11 petition, filed on Wednesday in the Delaware bankruptcy court.

In December of 2018, Fresenius SE backed out of its $4.3 billion offer for the company after it discovered issues with Akorn’s pharmaceutical production, quality control and drug testing. Then, in 2019, the FDA issued warning letters to Akorn relating to two of its plants -- one in Somerset, N.J. and the other in Decatur, Ill. -- after finding manufacturing violations.

Akorn said in a statement that it has reached an agreement with lenders representing more than 80% of its secured debt who will collectively serve as a “stalking horse” bidder in the sale of its business. The lenders will provide additional liquidity to fund business operations during this process, the company said.

Akorn said it obtained consent to use cash collateral from all of its existing lenders and received commitments from certain of its lenders for $30 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

The case is 20-11177, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.

(Updates with Akorn deal with lender from fourth paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.