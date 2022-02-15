(Bloomberg) -- Akzo Nobel NV will make more of the raw materials needed for its paint products in-house to avoid the squeeze on global supply chains.

The Dutch firm plans to increase production of resins -- a key ingredient of paints and coatings -- to 55% of its consumption by the end of next year from less than 40% currently, Chief Commercial Officer Michael Friede told Bloomberg News. He expects the move to improve earnings before interest and taxes by as much as 20 million euros ($23 million).

Akzo Nobel and peers including PPG Industries Inc. are having to pay more for chemicals and metals needed for production. Labor shortages and the escalating cost of transporting goods have exacerbated the challenge of filling orders, leading to a backlog of about 100 million euros for the Dutch company.

“We have been suffering quite a bit with not having enough raw materials available,” Friede said in an interview. “Covid and logistical challenges around the globe have increased the problem.”

Costs will continue to climb in the current period, the Amsterdam-based firm said last week when reporting fourth-quarter earnings. Akzo Nobel plans to raise prices for its products by as much as 16% to offset the impact.

Resins account for a large share of the company’s carbon footprint, Friede said. Akzo Nobel is producing them in 23 of its about 120 factories.

“The more we can save logistics costs and avoid shipping them around the planet, the more we are in our own control of our CO2 footprint,” Friede said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.