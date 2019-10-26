(Bloomberg) -- Iraq is suspending Al Arabiya TV and its sister network Al Hadath, banning them from operating in the country, the Saudi-owned news channel reported, citing an Iraqi government statement.

The networks were suspended for “not having a license,” Al Arabiya said, citing the statement.

