(Bloomberg) -- Top executives, policy makers and investors are gathering Monday and Tuesday for the Bloomberg Green Summit. The virtual event focuses on the core issues of climate change.

The conference kicked off with speakers led by Bloomberg LP founder Michael R. Bloomberg and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

Other presenters will include BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink, actor Robin Wright, Jigar Shah, executive director of U.S. Department of Energy’s loan programs office, and Ariel Investments Co-CEO Mellody Hobson. They will be addressing the need for climate action and specific topics such as “the road to net zero.”

Click here to register for the event. Sign up here to receive the daily Green newsletter. See Bloomberg’s real-time dashboard of climate and energy transition data.

Al Gore Says He’s Optimitsic About Reaching ‘Political Tipping Point’ (9:25 a.m. NY)

The global fight against climate change is accelerating and reaching a tipping point after a slow start, said Al Gore, former U.S. vice president and co-founder of Generation Investment Management.

“From the time the scientists started sounding the alarm, we’ve waited way too long,” Gore said. “But I’m very optimistic that we’re crossing the political tipping point right now.”

A combination of climate catastrophes such as fires and floods over the past few months have raised awareness among citizens in all latitudes about the need to act urgently against the fast warming of the planet, Gore said. At the same time, the sharp decline in the costs of clean technologies like wind and solar energy, and the outlook for electric vehicles are helping create momentum.

“We’re in the early stages of a revolution that has the magnitude of the industrial revolution,” he said. “Many are saying it’s the biggest investment opportunity of all history.”

In the past, financial firms looking to take advantage of the trend have sometimes made green promises they didn’t keep, or tried to make polluting initiatives look clean for the environment, a phenomenon known as greenwashing, he said.

“ESG investing has become mainstream and there is too much greenwashing,” Gore said. “But this is different now because we’ve seen the rise of public demands to get on with this.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.