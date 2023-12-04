(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Green Daily newsletter for comprehensive coverage of the climate summit right in your inbox.

The president of the COP28 climate summit defended his stance following a report that he questioned the scientific basis for calls to phase out fossil fuels in order to hit the Paris Agreement’s target keeping global warming to 1.5C.

“The science says that we must get to net zero emissions by 2050” and “we must reduce emissions by 43% by 2030” to keep the temperature goal in sight, Sultan Al Jaber said at a press conference on Monday. He didn’t specify what needs to happen to fossil fuels.

The United Nations conference has been overshadowed by a resurfaced exchange Al Jaber had with former Irish President Mary Robinson, during a live online event Nov. 21, first reported by The Guardian and the Centre for Climate Reporting. Pressed by Robinson to take a lead in securing an agreement that included “phasing out fossil fuel with a just transition,” Al Jaber said he was “not in anyway signing up to any discussion that is alarmist.”

“A phase down and a phase out of fossil fuel in my view is inevitable — it is essential — but we need to be real, serious and pragmatic about it,” Al Jaber said in the posted recording. “There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5.”

Al Jaber said on Monday there was an effort to undermine the COP Presidency’s message on fossil fuels. “This is the first presidency ever to actively call on parties to actively come forward with language on phaseout on fossil fuels in the agreed text,” he said.

Over the next couple of weeks, COP28 delegates are grappling with what to say about the future of fossil fuels, as a global stocktake assessment has shown the world is lagging progress in cutting emissions under the Paris Agreement. Some oil-rich nations have balked at going beyond a commitment to “phase down” fossil fuels to pledge a “phase out” of them instead.

Before Al Jaber’s press conference today, Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, said her country was at COP to hold Al Jaber to his commitment to making the 1.5C temperature target the “north star” of the summit’s negotiated outcome.

“It has to include a phase out of fossil fuels,” she said. “That is what the science has said.”

Teresa Ribera, climate minister for Spain, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said earlier in the day that COP is an opportunity to facilitate the implementation of alternatives to fossil fuels.

“Climate security means that we should not exceed 1.5C above the average pre-industrial temperature,” she said. “And, very honestly, it is impossible to do so without a sharp decrease in the consumption of fossil fuels, as stated by the IPCC.”

Jim Skea, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, spoke next to the COP president at Monday’s press conference, saying he felt Al Jaber has been “attentive to the science.”

