(Bloomberg) -- At least eight government officials were killed in Somalia in attacks claimed by al-Shabaab militants.

The deputy governor of Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region was among five people killed when a roadside bomb hit the vehicle they were traveling in, Mohamed Abdi Ware, president of Hirshabelle state, said Saturday. Ware’s adviser was also killed in the same attack.

In a separate raid, three district-administration officers were forced out of their homes in Beled Hawo town near Somalia’s border with Kenya, shot and killed, according to the region’s authorities.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attacks on Radio Andalus, a Somali-based broadcaster that backs the militants who have waged an insurgency in the Horn of Africa since 2006 in a bid to impose their version of Islamic law.

