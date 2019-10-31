(Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will meet next week in California with Al Sharpton amid concerns about the company’s policy of letting politicians lie on its platform, according to a statement Thursday from the longtime civil rights activist.

“I have deep concerns that this policy is a misinformation vehicle that could aid voter suppression and voter misinformation efforts, and it should be stopped immediately,” said Sharpton. He said the meeting would include representatives from the National Urban League, the NAACP, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and others.

Facebook confirmed that Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg “will host a dinner with leaders in the civil rights community to hear their direct perspective and feedback.”

The announcement comes a day after Twitter Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, in a jab at Zuckerberg and Facebook, said he would end political advertising on his site over concerns it was amplifying misinformation and threatening democracy.

In response, Zuckerberg defended Facebook’s policy and doubled down on casting his platform as central to free democratic discourse. He’s asserted that a powerful platform should not act as a arbiter of political truth but rather promote useful debates about politicians’ statements.

Facebook policy says it will not fact-check ads from politicians, which has allowed campaigns to pay the company to spread falsehoods. Some Facebook employees have said the policy runs counter to the fight against election misinformation that plagued the site in 2016.

President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has already taken advantage of the policy by running recent ads claiming Joe Biden, a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, bribed Ukrainian officials -- claims that have been debunked. Trump’s campaign has also criticized Twitter’s decision, saying it’s bad for stockholders and “another attempt to silence conservatives.”

