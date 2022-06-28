(Bloomberg) -- Alabama’s plan to build two prisons using money from bondholders is facing a last-minute hurdle: litigation from incarcerated people who say the state should use funds to improve conditions in its existing penitentiaries before it pays interest on debt.

The state plans to sell $725 million of bonds this week to fund the prisons. Lawyer Frank Ozment said in an interview that he filed a complaint in intervention so the court can clarify that the state should spend money to comply with a December 2021 court injunction before it makes bond payments.

“To say, we’re going to take this money to pay the bondholders before we use it to comply with the injunction is wrong,” Ozment said.

“Deeply Serious”

People who were incarcerated filed a class action suit against the state in 2014, alleging, among other complaints, that the prisons were failing to provide adequate medical care to people in custody. In December 2021, a US judge found that there were “many deeply serious problems” with the state’s mental health care for prisoners and ordered sweeping fixes.

In a filing on Tuesday, the state said that it has already agreed to prioritize following court orders and consent decrees before paying bondholders, and therefore it doesn’t believe the complaint will have any impact on its bonds. It also said it’s appealing the Dec. 2021 ruling.

A spokesperson for Regions Bank, a trustee for the bond offering, declined to comment on the legal action and referred all other questions on the debt to the state. Spokespeople for the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Alabama governor’s office didn’t have an immediate comment. A spokesperson for Stephens, a senior underwriter for the bonds, declined to comment.

Alabama has faced litigation over the safety of its prisons for years. In 2020, the US Department of Justice sued the state and its corrections department for failing to protect male prisoners from violence, sexual assault, and other unsafe conditions.

“The state of Alabama violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of these prisoners by failing to prevent prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse, by failing to protect prisoners from the use of excessive force by security staff, and by failing to provide safe conditions of confinement in violation of the Constitution,” the 2020 lawsuit said.

Rebuilding the System

State Governor Kay Ivey said in 2020 that building new facilities will make the system better, saying in a statement, “we must rebuild Alabama’s correctional system from the ground up to improve safety for our state’s correctional staff and inmate population, and we must do it immediately.”

Alabama had the second-highest prison mortality rate among US states in 2019, according to Bureau of Justice Statistics data. It also has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country, according to a 2021 report from the Prison Policy Initiative, a think tank. As of 2017, Black people accounted for about 54% of the state’s prison population but only 28% of state residents, according to the Vera Institute of Justice.

Prison justice activists have said Alabama’s plans to build new penitentiaries will further investment in mass incarceration while doing little to improve the way facilities are run.

Meanwhile, underwriters on the bond sale continued to market the deal to investors on Tuesday morning. They raised the yields offered to potential buyers by about 5 basis points on some maturities compared with what was offered the previous day, according to pricing wires viewed by Bloomberg.

